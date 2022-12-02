Sarah Khan breaks the Internet with her fresh pictures

Always on a spree of mesmerising audience with her breath-taking pictures, Sarah Khan has dropped fresh snaps on her Instagram attired in an all-favourite black dress.

Standing alongside the walls of a glass case in a skyscraper facing Burj-al-Khalifa, she could be seen posing a calm look in a full-frame portrait. The red flower linings on a golden pillar tinge pictures with an eye-catching colour symmetry.

Keeping a smile on her face, she was captured taking a head-on view of the surroundings. The beauty of Burj Khalifa falls short in front of her heart-warming looks.

The glass case gives a back view of other buildings bowing before Burj Khalifa. The building is one of the most popular tour destinations across the world.

For the caption of her stills, she penned, “Lunch with a view”, followed by a heart emoji’s.

As soon as she posted her pictures, likes and comments starting pouring in from her audience.

She is one of the most widely followed celebrities on Instagram as she amassed over 10 million followers.