Dua Lipa says she didn’t like rumours regarding her Qatar World Cup performance

Dua Lipa discussed the speculations regarding her performance in the controversial World Cup held in Qatar saying she was unhappy with the rumours.

The Sweetest Pie singer said that she has nothing against the country but the speculations that she will perform at the event did not sit well with her as it “goes against my beliefs.”

In an interview with Variety, Lipa said, “The World Cup is a really unique opportunity to hold Qatar to account.”

“They made pledges on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup that have not been satisfactorily met on migrant workers’ rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression.

“What kind of message does it send if these pledges mean nothing?” she added.

Clarifying her stance, the singer said she has “nothing against Qatar”, but “I didn’t like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs.”

This comes after Lipa took to Instagram to rubbish the rumours about her performance in the World Cup while also hitting at Qatar over its human rights record.