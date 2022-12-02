Kylie Jenner shares new glimpse of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy in family photos

Kylie Jenner and her family are ready to keep up with the holiday season. Ahead of the most wonderful time of the year, the Kardashians star shared a few new photos of herself, and moments spent with her family, which includes boyfriend Travis Scott, their 4-year-old daughter Stormi and their 9-month-old son.

As for the carousel of photos shared to Instagram Nov. 28, Kylie’s pics included one of herself walking alongside Stormi as she held onto her baby boy, with the trio dressed up in all-black ensembles. Another candid photo featured just the mother-daughter duo as they wore matching pyjamas. But that’s not all: Two photos showcased Kylie and her son as they spent time outdoors.

The 25-year-old closed out her adorable post with a snap of herself and Travis embracing, simply captioning her post, “Highlights.” But the must-see bonding moments from her budding family weren’t the only highlights featured on Kylie’s social media-since she also took the opportunity to show off her massive Christmas tree that recently went up inside their home.

Alongside the Nov. 27 video, in which Stormi is seen marvelling at the decorated evergreen, Kylie made it more than clear that they’re ready to celebrate that time of the year, writing, “‘Tis the season.”

Kylie’s latest post comes just days after she was also seen at the Thanksgiving celebration spent with the rest of her family members, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. In fact, one sweet photo of Kylie, Kendall and their mom Kris-captured as they all huddled together in the midst of laughter-served as proof that their season could be summed up as good tidings and joy.