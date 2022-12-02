Arijit Singh wins social media with ‘Pasoori’ live performance

The video of Indian singer Arjit Singh singing “Pasoori” in a concert is going viral on social media platforms. The viral video showed the famed musician hitting the notes perfectly in his rendition. He won social media with his performance. Netizens could not stop themselves from praising the singer for his performance. “Pasoori” is still the most listened-to and watched track of the 14th edition even after months of its release. Its popularity doesn’t seem to slow down and is getting a new rendition with each passing day not only in Pakistan but across the world. Earlier, a video of Pakistani and Indian cricket fans singing and dancing to Coke Studio song “Pasoori” ahead of the Pakistan-India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 clash in Melbourne went viral. It is pertinent to mention that the record-breaking number has previously been used by several celebs for their Insta reels including Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty among others.