Pakistan condemns terror attack on an Afghanistan seminary

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the brazen terrorist attack on civilians in a madrassa in Samangan, Afghanistan which took place on Wednesday resulting in the loss of precious lives and injuries to others. “The government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies and condolences. We stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and the bereaved families in this moment of grief,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement. According to the media reports, at least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded – all of them children and ordinary people – by a blast at a seminary in Afghanistan’s northern city of Aybak on Wednesday.