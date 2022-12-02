Olympics mean no Paris finish for 2024 Tour de France

NICE: For the first time since 1905, the Tour de France will not have its usual finish in Paris in 2024, closing instead with a time trial in Nice, organisers announced on Thursday. Although the race has been brought forward one week so as not to clash directly with the Olympic Games, which is being hosted in 2024 by Paris, it will still finish on July 21, just five days before the opening ceremony. Hence the decision to move the finish to Nice on the southern Mediterranean coast. The city has hosted the Tour 37 times previously with two starts, in 1981 and 2020. “Nice is a city that shines, it’s known around the world,” Tour director Christian Prudhomme said. “There is the beauty of the setting and the mountains nearby. The city offers an exceptional setting and a great course.” The race will also conclude with an individual time trial for the first time since the legendary finish in 1989 when American Greg Lemond stole the yellow jersey from Frenchman Laurent Fignon, winning by just eight seconds, the smallest margin in history of the Tour.