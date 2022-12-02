Rulers’ tactics to delay elections will fall flat: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that whenever the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would dissolve the assemblies, no member would be going against his decision. In a message on Twitter, the former interior minister claimed that after the assemblies would be dissolved, the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would come to an end. He asked the rulers to think about finalising the date of elections, otherwise delaying tactics would cost them dearly. Sheikh Rashid further said the oil prices in the world were decreasing, whereas the situation was opposite in Pakistan. He said there was no room of mistakes as it was clear that ousting Imran Khan was a blunder. He said “it’s a do or die situation”.