IHC CJ takes oath from three judges

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq on Thursday took oath from three new judges for their posting as permanent members. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz have been appointed as regular judges at the IHC. Judges of high and sessions courts, legal fraternity and journalists attended the oath-taking ceremony. The judges took oath two days after President Arif Alvi on approved their regularisation. The president regularised the three additional judges under Article 175A 13.