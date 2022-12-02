Policeman shot dead in Charsadda

A policeman was martyred in a gun attack by unidentified persons within the limits of Tangi Police Station in Charsadda on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, policeman Zarmast Khan was returning home from duty when unidentified persons shot him dead. The deceased policeman was on night duty at the excise office. The police had reportedly started a search operation to catch the culprits. The body of the slain cop was shifted to Tangi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The attack comes a day after at least four people, including a policeman and a woman and her son, died while more than two dozen others sustained injuries in a powerful blast in Quetta’s Baleli area that targeted a police patrol.