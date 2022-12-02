CM Sindh appreciates ACP for holding Urdu conference

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the people of Sindh are very loving and the message of love has always gone from here to the whole country. He said this as chief guest while inaugurating the 15th annual international Urdu Conference here at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP). He said that the Pakistan People’s Party is patronizing the ACP Karachi in making it the culture center of Pakistan. Murad Shah said that the number of cultural programs held in Sindh are higher than other provinces.

He further said that scholars of Urdu language come from all over the world in the Aalmi Urdu Conference which increases the cultural activities. For the better use of Faizi Rahmeen, there is no other organization better than the Arts Council, which can use it for its original purpose. They will decide after fulfilling the legal requirements, he said. He appreciated the president and officials of the ACP for organizing the event and said that the message of love and peace always goes from Sindh province. Murad Ali Shah said that in 15 years, some things were done for the development of the province which were not done in other provinces. Sindh Minister of Culture and Education Syed Sardar Shah said that Ahmed Shah has made the Arts Council a true cultural center of Pakistan where the art and culture of Pakistan has been revived. He said that for the first time in Sindh, teachers were being appointed for the promotion of music and art in the government schools. Zahra Naigh, said that it is a pleasure to see all and sometimes she wonders if this city can show such a beautiful scene. Pakistan is suffering from various problems these days, but the common man cannot understand these problems. Holding the Urdu conference in the midst of rising inflation is a brave act, she said.

President ACP Ahmed Shah said that neither atomic bomb nor any weapon is greater than culture. He said that the upcoming Pakistan Literature Festival will be held in Gwadar, Lahore, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Gilgit-Baltistan, USA, Canada and other countries as well. He said that this province leads the country in terms of culture. The ACP Karachi has built a cultural center in District Central with the support of the Sindh government. Dr. Alex Blaine, who came from Great Britain, said that he feels proud to participate in the Urdu Conference. Different languages are spoken all over the world and language is the best medium of communication, he said.

Pakistan-Polish Int’l conference to be held on Dec 6-7 Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Prof Dr. Mohammad Ziauddin on Thursday announced that FUUAST’s department of International Relations is hosting 2-day Pakistan-Polish International Scientific Conference from December 6 to 7 at the IBA City Campus here. Dr. Mohammad Ziauddin said this while addressing a press conference in his office at FUUAST Gulshan Campus here. He said that President Dr. Arif Alvi has agreed to grace as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Conference scheduled to be held on December 05 at the Sindh Governor’s House Karachi. Chairman department of International Relations Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti a…