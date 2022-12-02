UM system implemented at PMAS-AAUR

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has finally shifted towards a paperless working environment by implementing University Management System (UMS, Centrally Digitized) on campus. This management system will be helpful for faculty, administration and students to manage their regular tasks such as student enrollment, admissions, student records, faculty, students & staff attendance, fees, assignments, exams, mark sheets etc. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, along with Registrar Mr. Aqeel Sultan and Director Network & IT Nadeem Ahmed Malik inaugurated the UMS. While addressing, the Vice Chancellor said that UMS is a pivotal step that will provide greater clarity and accountability, save time, and eliminate unnecessary paperwork as it interconnects all the major departments and institutes of the university. He further said that UMS will be a single window for faculty to maintain their curriculum vitae and set up their class and teaching schedules, as well as their administration. Moreover, performance of the administrative staff would be evaluated on the basis of the record because under this system all the steps and times taken by any official would be documented, he said.