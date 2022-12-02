KP assembly to be dissolved on party leader indication: Mahmood

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Friday paid a one-day visit to Mansehra and Abbottabad districts, where he inaugurated projects worth billions of rupees and also laid foundation stones for several development projects.

Addressing the inauguration ceremonies in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts, the Chief Minister clarified that the provincial government is taking steps for the equal development of all districts and is working on cheap electricity production projects so that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province plays a key role in the country’s development and to ensure the supply of cheap electricity to the people of the province.

He said that the Provincial Power Transmission and Dispatch Company is being established through which cheap electricity will be provided to the people of the province. The chief minister also announced the establishment of Tanawal Tehsil in Mansehra district and clarified that 10 percent of the revenue from the Jabori and Balakot hydropower projects will be spent on the development of the area.

Mahmood Khan said that locals will be recruited for non-technical posts in the said projects. He said that Jabori and Balakot hydropower projects will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Mansehra district. He clarified that the present provincial government is working to promote agriculture in the southern districts, the Cheshma Right Bank Lift

Canal project worth billions of rupees has been approved, with the completion of which millions of acres of land can be made cultivable.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government has made plans keeping in mind the needs of the next 30 years and the journey of development will continue despite the financial difficulties.

While criticizing the federal government the chief minister made it clear that the imported federal cabinet has no plan for the country’s development, it is just busy looting the national treasury and ending corruption cases on itself. This group will default the country, but the Pakistani people will not let them succeed in their nefarious intentions, adding he said.

Addressing the party workers in Abbottabad district, the Chief Minister said that he is Imran Khan’s soldier when he says the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved. There is no truth in Governor Raj’s words as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has a two-thirds majority in the provincial government.

CM disclosed that the provincial cabinet has agreed to dissolve the assembly, and they will dissolve the provincial assembly whenever the party leadership indicates it.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the 10 MW Jabori Hydropower Project, which will be completed at a cost of Rs 3.7 billion and will generate an annual income of Rs 380 million rupees.

Mahmood Khan also laid the foundation stone of the 300 MW Balakot Hydropower Project, which will be completed in seven years at a cost of 95 billion rupees and will generate an income of 15 billion rupees for the province on an annual basis. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a Trout Fish Hatchery in Tehsil Bafa Pakhal in the Mansehra district which is being completed at a cost of Rs 85.5 million rupees.

During the visit to the district Abbottabad the chief minister KP laid the foundation stone of five different development projects. He officially launched the construction work on the 24.37 km long Thandiani Road rehabilitation and remodeling project, which will be completed at a cost of about 3 billion rupees. The said project is being constructed under the Integrated Tourism Development Project which includes a rest area of 10 kanals of land, a mosque, a dispensary and other facilities will be provided.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the District Headquarters Hospital in Abbottabad which will be completed at a cost of Rs 900 million rupees. The hospital will have 215 beds, 6 dialysis units, 6 dispensary units and other facilities.

In order to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the people in Abbottabad city and adjacent areas, Mahmood Khan laid the foundation stone for the restoration of the water supply system and the establishment of a new water treatment plant to be built at a cost of 10.5 billion rupees. These include two new water sources from Janderbari and Pulkot, a new water treatment plant at Chuna, the establishment of 16 new surface reservoirs and the rehabilitation and construction of a 193 km distribution network.

These mega projects will be completed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), which will benefit 36,000 families of Abbottabad City and adjoining areas.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sherwan Adventure Family Park and Cricket Ground, which will be completed within a year at a cost of Rs 820 million. The project covering an area of 700 kanals will include walking tracks, trails, car parking, a family area, a tuck shop, an apple orchard, a cafeteria and grounds, etc.

Mahmood Khan also laid the foundation stone for the uplift of the old market of Abbottabad, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 360 million rupees. The project includes the upgradation of Gol Mundi market, street lights and furniture, rehabilitation of drainage system, side walking tracks, zebra crossing, public washrooms, development of Nooruddin Park and establishment of children’s play area.