Aiman and Muneeb Butt celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

The real-life showbiz couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. ‘Baydardi’ actor shared a glimpse of the intimate midnight celebration with husband Muneeb Butt on the photo and video sharing social application, as the beloved celebrity couple marked four years of togetherness. “Happy anniversary to my one and only?,” Khan wrote in the caption of the lovely click which sees the two cutting a cake together. Millions of social users including fellow celebrities liked the post and sent heartfelt wishes for the couple via the comments section on gram. It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt in November 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, Amal Muneeb, in the following year. Both Aiman and her twin sister Minal started their careers simultaneously as child stars and went on to foray into all sorts of characters and roles in careers spanning over a decade. Some of her notable performances on TV came in dramas including ‘Meri Beti’, ‘Khatoon Manzil’, ‘Bay Qasoor’, ‘Zindaan’ and ‘Baydardi’ among others.