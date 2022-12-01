Rupee appreciates to one paisa, closes at Rs 223.9 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by one paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 223.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.95. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 229.5 and Rs 231.5 respectively. The price of the euro was depreciated by 49 paisa and closed at Rs 231.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 232.37. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.61, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 267.91 as compared to its last closing of Rs 269.55. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained unchanged to close at Rs 60.97 and Rs 59.58 respectively.