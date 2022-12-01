PTI prays court to hearing its appeal on daily basis

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday submitted a miscellaneous application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking daily basis hearing on its appeal in prohibited funding case. The application said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had continued its actions under the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding scam. The PTI prayed the court to conduct hearing of its appeals against the verdict of ECP on daily basis. It may be mentioned here that the ECP had served show cause to the PTI in foreign funding case.