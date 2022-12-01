Nawaz, Maryam return to London after Europe tour

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, have returned to the British capital after concluding their tour of Europe, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday. Along with their family members, they returned from Geneva and landed at Heathrow Airport. They left the British capital for the tour on November 20. During the trip, the family was scheduled to visit different European countries. Sources had said that Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam, Junaid Safdar, and other family members embarked on the trip. The tour came after Maryam in early October visited London to meet her father.

She travelled to the UK after receiving her passport from the Lahore High Court, which was confiscated for three years in 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.