Blast at Orakzai coal mine kills 9 workers

A gas blast at a coal mine killed nine workers, while four others sustained critical injuries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Orakzai area on Wednesday. There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies were recovered, said Adnan Farid, the area deputy commissioner. The remaining four miners were rescued from the rubble and have suffered critical injuries, he said. Kohat Division Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir grieved for the lives lost in the incident and directed the officials concerned to provide immediate medical attention to the injured. He ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident while also directing contractors to provide labourers with the latest equipment to ensure their safety. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those found to be negligent. “According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred at a depth of 2,500 feet,” the commissioner said. A government team from the mineral development department inspected the site of the incident and said the explosion took place “due to gas sparks inside the mine,” Orakzai district police chief Nazeer Khan told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the live lost in the incident. He also offered his condolence to the bereaved families and directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical treatment to the injured. Coal deposits are found in the northwestern Orakzai district that sits on the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.