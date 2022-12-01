PPP, PML-N MPAs ready to jump ship

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Wednesday that several members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have contacted for party tickets to Contest elections in Punjab. The former minister further stated that the candidate for each constituency would be evaluated on merit. “New elections will be held in Punjab before March 20,” he declared. Responding to the coalition government’s plan to thwart the PTI strategy, Fawad maintained that the Punjab division of the party was ready for “every attack” of the PML-N. “In both cases, these motions will be defeated by immediate voting,” he affirmed. Earlier, the PML-N had stated that it would not concede to the PTI’s demand for snap polls as they too have multiple options to safeguard their central government from the aftershocks of possible en masse resignations. PTI chief Imran Khan’s announcement of quitting the system had taken many by surprise. The first reaction to land in the media was of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who had said that they will move for a vote of no-confidence in both Punjab and KP to intercept the PTI from dissolving both assemblies, appraising that when a vote of no-trust is tabled, the house cannot be dissolved. However, this is not the only option the PML-N leaders claim to have with them.