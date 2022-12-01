Military leadership meets Alvi, Shehbaz

For the first time since taking over command, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir separately called on Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Wednesday. They called on the prime minister and President in the PM Office and Aiwan-e-Sadr respectively.

During the meetings, views were exchanged on matters pertaining to defence and national security. Professional as well as matters relating to national security were discussed in the meeting, which was the first after General Asim Munir assumed the office of Army Chief, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said. The prime minister congratulated General Asim Munir on the assumption of the office of COAS. He said, "The nation is happy over your appointment as Army Chief. The relations of trust and love between the people and armed forces will further strengthen." "The leadership of a competent officer like you will help further improve the professional development of the institution," the prime minister maintained. COAS General Asim Munir thanked the prime minister. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Wednesday. The meetings held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr focused on professional matters pertaining to army, a press statement issued by the President House said.