Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies, aged 96

Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin died Wednesday at the age of 96, state media reported, hailing him as a great communist revolutionary who helped quell the 1989 pro-democracy protests.

Jiang took power in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in which the military used deadly force to end peaceful demonstrations, and led China towards its emergence as a global economic powerhouse.

The major bodies of China’s ruling Communist Party announced his death through a letter that expressed “profound grief”.

“Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday,” news agency Xinhua said.

His death came after all medical treatments had failed, it added, citing the letter.

“Comrade Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader… a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-tested communist fighter, and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” it said.

“During the serious political turmoil in China in the spring and summer of 1989, Comrade Jiang Zemin supported and implemented the correct decision of the Party Central Committee to oppose unrest, defend the socialist state power and safeguard the fundamental interests of the people,” state broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday.

When Jiang replaced Deng Xiaoping as leader in 1989, China was still in the early stages of economic modernisation. By the time he retired as president in 2003, China was a member of the World Trade Organization, Beijing had secured the 2008 Olympics, and the country was well on its way to superpower status.

Concerns over Jiang’s health had been raised when he did not attend the opening or closing ceremonies of last month’s Communist Party Congress, at which Xi was granted a historic third term.

CCTV said flags would be flown at half-mast at Chinese government buildings until the funeral, the date of which was not announced.

State media websites turned black-and-white, and they posted a black-and-white photo of a chrysanthemum on their official accounts on social media platform Weibo. Apps such as Alipay and Taobao also turned monochrome.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first world leaders to pay tribute, saying Jiang had been “a dear friend of our country”.

“The bright memory of such an authoritative politician and a wonderful person will forever remain in my heart,” Putin said in a message of condolence.