Azam Nazeer Tarar returns as law minister

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday took charge of as law minister.

The PML-N senator has assumed the responsibility as law minister at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after stepping down from the post last month citing “personal reasons”.

The federal government appointed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Tarar’s place, handing him an additional portfolio apart from economic affairs.

Tarar was welcomed by the senior officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice in his office.

After over a month’s time, the prime minister asked the federal ministers to ask Tarar to continue serving as the law minister and that he would not accept his resignation.

On Tuesday, a delegation of the ministers – including Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Ishaq Dar – met the senator at his residence and informed him about the prime minister’s message. After the discussion, Tarar spoke to his bar group. Following his conversation with them, the PML-N leader decided to return to the cabinet.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday, “In terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the portfolio of law and justice to Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister, with immediate effect. Consequently, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Political Affairs, shall cease to hold the portfolio of law and justice.”