Decision on Punjab, KP assemblies within a week: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that the fate of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would be decided in a week.

The former interior minister’s statement came in a tweet, in which he also criticised the government over the country’s economic situation.

“Today is the first day of the rescue operation. Institutions staying away from politics is praiseworthy, but institutions also cannot remain distant from their people,” Sheikh Rashid said.

“A decision on two provincial assemblies will be made within a week,” he added.

The AML chief’s statement has come a day after former prime minister Imran Khan-led PTI, which has been demanding immediate elections since the party chief’s ouster as the prime minister in April through a no-confidence, confirmed its decision to dissolve the two assemblies on Monday.

The possible dissolution of the two assemblies was first announced by Imran Khan on Saturday at a rally in Rawalpindi, marking the end of his party’s month-long protest march carried out by the PTI to build pressure on the government for early elections.