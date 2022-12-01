Seven killed in Orakzai coal mine blast

At least seven miners were killed, while four others were seriously injured as a coal mine collapsed due to a blast caused by purportedly gas emission in Doli area of Lower Orakzai on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, District Police officer (DPO) Nazir Khan said the rescue team safely rescued four labourers from the spot whereas operation was underway for the recovery of other four persons who are believed to be still under the debris.

According to DPO, there were only 13 labourers present when the incident occurred. The deceased and majority of injured belonged to Shangla district, said the report.

The injured were shifted to Kalaya Hospital in Orakzai tribal district and District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu where the condition of the injured was stated to be critical.