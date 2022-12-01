Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth Rs8.6b in Arabian Sea

Two Pakistan Navy (PN) ships, in collaboration with a PN air unit, seized approximately Rs8.6 billion (5,800kg) worth of drugs on Wednesday while operating in the North Arabian Sea, the PN said in a statement. The navy furthered that while conducting maritime security operations in the North Arabian Sea, naval ships located and effectively intercepted two suspicious dhows. Upon scrutiny of these boats, a large quantity of drugs, with an approximate value of Rs8.6 billion in the international market were seized. The statement by the PN added that both apprehended dhows had been handed over to law enforcement agencies for further legal proceedings as per the law of land. The successful operation reaffirms the resolve and commitment of PN to fulfill national and international obligations for maintaining good order at sea, said the statement. “Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders,” the press statement stated. “The PN continues to demonstrate our national resolve to deter, dissuade, discourage and thwart any illicit activities along the strategically important water ways in the Arabian Sea,” it added. In 2021, Pakistan Navy and Customs confiscated liquor worth Rs70.5 million in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) off the coast of Kund Malir near Ormara.