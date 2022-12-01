PPP always fought for democracy: Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon paid rich tribute to leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on eve of the party’s 55th Foundation Day, saying that the PPP always fought for democracy. Addressing a rally in Tando Jam, near Hyderabad, Memon fired a broadside against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, warning that the people of Sindh would welcome him with eggs and tomatoes if he came here. “What Imran Niazi did to his political opponents during his tenure in the government, should also be done with him (PTI chief). If Imran Khan comes to ‘conquer Sindh’, the people will welcome him with tomatoes and eggs,” he said.

The minister held a big power show in his home constituency. A large number of party workers and the people of the area attended the rally. At the outset, Memon congratulated the participants on the party’s Foundation Day. “The PPP leaders always fought for democracy and people’s rule in the country by sacrificing their lives. There is no political party in Pakistan whose entire leadership was killed,” he said. Referring to the founding PPP chairman late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Memon said “his only fault was that he talked about people’s rule and making Pakistan a powerful country,” he said.

“We are very proud to be PPP Jayalas. We are proud of the PPP which made Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Muslim world. The creator of the country’s nuclear programme was our leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he added. “Zulfikar Bhutto gave Pakistan the Constitution, health facilities, policies for farmers and labourers,” he said, adding: “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto did everything for the rights of women.” “Missile technology was also given to the country by Benazir Bhutto. We are proud that First Women’s Bank, women’s police station, basic health and basic education were also given by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.” Memon praised PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari, crediting him with helping the deserving people through the Benazir Income Support Programme. “Rs25,000 each is being given to the flood victims under this programme.”

He said that Imran Niazi and his group had left Pakistan in difficult conditions but PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as the foreign minister of Pakistan, got the country off the Financial Action Task force grey list. “Bilawal Bhutto gave a message to the whole world that we should get climate justice,” he said, adding that the PPP would provide every possible help to the flood-affected people to reconstruct their homes. Referring to the PTI rally in Rawalpindi three days ago, Memon said that the Jiyalas of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arranged a much bigger power show on just two days’ notice.

He thanked the people of his constituency for electing him while he was in jail. “We are grateful to the people,” the Sindh information minister said, while speaking on a personal note. Criticising Imran, Memon said “one person was misleading” the masses. He accused the PTI chief of destroying the young generation by involving them in chaos and conspiracies against the institutions. “Imran Khan has told many lies. He gave the impression to the public that he is very honest person but in fact he turned out to be the number-one thief. He looted the national treasury and indulged in money laundering,” he alleged.

“He [Imran] launched amnesty schemes, sold Toshakhana gifts, insulted Election Commission [of Pakistan (ECP)], judiciary and the institutions. Is he above the law?” Sindh Assembly Member Imdad Patafi, while addressing the rally, said that no one could destroy the PPP. Rawal Sharjeel Memon, People’s Youth Sindh President Javed Nayab Laghari also spoke on this occasion. The rally ended with a spectacular firework display. In a tweet later, Memon said:

“It was the show of just one provincial constituency. [The] ground was fully packed and main roads were full of Jiyalas. It was way better than Pindi flop show of PTI. Media is witness.” The PPP is celebrating its 55th Foundation Day on Wednesday (today). The main event of the celebration will be held at Karachi’s Nishtar Park, where caravans from different parts of the province will attend a public gathering.