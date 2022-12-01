NA speaker pledges continued support for strengthening democracy

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday pledged continued support for strengthening democracy and devoting all energies to complete the mission of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. In his 55th Foundation Day message, being observed on Wednesday with renewed resolve to continue serving the people, the speaker said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has an enviable history of serving the masses and strengthening democracy in its over a half-century existence. The speaker said the PPP has offered unprecedented sacrifices for the strengthening of democracy and democratic traditions, adding that PPP has always represented the aspirations of the people, besides giving priority to serving the masses.

He said former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a great leader who rebuild the country after the dismemberment of the country, had laid the foundations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in 1967. He said the country was provided constitution in 1973 under the leadership of prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, with additional assistance from the country’s opposition parties. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto initiated the nuclear program in the country in 1974 to make the country impregnable.

Sacrifices made by the party were highlighted and the party member reiterated the resolve to accomplish the mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. Highlighting the successes of PPP, he said the 18th constitutional amendment had restored the real spirit of the unanimously approved 1973 constitution. The amendments gave self-governing and financial autonomy to the provinces.

He said the party continued serving the country even after the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto under the leadership of Mohtarma Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto and other leaders who stood firm against anti-democratic and anti-people forces, he said adding that the sacrifices rendered by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for the promotion of democracy and rule of law would be remembered till last.

Paying rich tributes to martyrs of PPP, the speaker said the party leadership has laid stress on continuing the party mission for the supremacy of the constitution and strengthening democracy to ensure people’s rule in all the federating units. The sacrifices of the party heroes for the sake of democracy, public rights and prosperity would never be forgotten, he concluded.