Elections imperative to get rid of ‘Zar Baba’ and 13 thief parties: Mussarat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stands by its decision to dissolve the assemblies. The entire party has given the mandate of the final time and announcement to the chairman. God willing, we will form a government with a bigger majority after the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These views were expressed by Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement. She said that the days of the dummy government are numbered. The imported government will be forced by the people to hold elections. Elections are imperative to get rid of ‘Zar Baba’ and 13 thief parties, she added. Musarat Cheema stated that those who claim to undergo minor surgery in London do not seem to have any intention to return. The no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Punjab is like moles in a cat’s dream, she argued.

Later, talking to the media at Zaman Park Lahore, Musarat Cheema said that the hired spokespersons of the PML-N are issuing ridiculous statements. They are unnerved when it comes to dissolving the assemblies. The 27 km long government has considered the country of 22 crore as its fiefdom. Dummy Prime Minister rushes to London to make decisions for 22.75 million people, she deplored. The cabinet has to attend London for every matter including petrol prices, and important appointments. Those who put them in power have left, now it is their turn, said Musarat. The people are angry because of your misdeeds and there will be no one to apply for the ticket of PDM parties in the upcoming elections, the spokesperson said.

Musarat Cheema said that NRO 2 and hatching conspiracies while sitting in the drawing rooms will not bring any stability to the country as stability will come through transparent elections. It is appealed to the honorable judiciary and the establishment that the country is on the ventilator and strict decisions need to be taken. She said that PML-N and PPP are major parties of PDM but what’s the problem with Fazal ur Rehman? His mind is full of filth and my family trait does not allow me to use such foul words about your mother, she added. He who wants respect for the women of his house does not use such foul language about the sisters and daughters of others, she advised.

Musarat Jamshed remarked that he started abusing people’s mothers and sisters because Maulana could not bear the political defeat. Maulana first said about Benazir Bhutto that her rule is illegitimate and now he is enjoying a political partnership with the PPP. The day the elections are held, the politics of your future generations will be buried. We should not resign but would dissolve the assemblies. In provinces where there is no PTI government, our members will resign and important decisions will be taken in the meeting of the PTI parliamentary party on Friday, concluded Musarat Cheema.