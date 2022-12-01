AIOU to introduce bridging semester in spring 23

An online meeting of regional directors was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to discuss the problems of regional offices and students. Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood presided over the meeting in which 54 regional directors of AIOU participated through a video conference link, a press release on Wednesday said. He added that they were introducing a bridging semester from Spring semester 2023. Students will be able to take admission in the fifth semester after completion of any associate degree or two-year graduate degree program. VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that our main mission is to increase the literacy rate, and we have strengthened our regional offices in recent years for this purpose. Appreciating the efforts of former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, he said that he has played an important role in making the regional campuses stable. He directed all the regional heads to pay special attention to quality education and said that all possible facilities should be provided to the students in educational activities. He appreciated the regional directors for ensuring a large number of admissions from regional campuses. Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan said that the directorate regularly monitors the performance of the regional offices, and we also get weekly reports from the region.