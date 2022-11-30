Sania, Shoaib divorce rumours: Ayesha breaks silence

Following rumors of strained relationships between tennis pro Sania Mirza and cricket star Shoaib Malik, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has gained media attention.

Ayesha is frequently blamed for the problems in the couple’s marriage, according to rumors. Finally, the actress and model shared her feelings.

In a screenshot that went viral, Ayesha responded to a query about her ties with Shoaib, saying “He is happily married and I respect the couple. I and Shoaib are good friends and well-wishers, these types of relationships also exist in the world.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are considered one of the most loved and celebrated couples in the sports industry. Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza tied the knot with Cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 despite many hiccups.

It was across-the-border love stories that faced many hurdles. Ever since the couple has been considered one of the most powerful couples in the sports world. They reside in Dubai. The couple was blessed with a boy in 2018 whom they named Izhan Mirza Malik.

It seems that all is not well between Sania and Shoaib as their fans speculate that the couple has parted ways and only got together because they are co-parenting their son amicably. Fans have also observed that Sania Mirza is going through really hard times as she keeps sharing posts about how to cope with testing times. In another post shared by Sania with her son in which her son is kissing her nose, she referred to her son as her stress buster.

Internet is rife with rumours of their separation, and some sources claim that Shoaib Malik had an extramarital affair while filming his show. Additionally, some screenshots and chats of Shoaib Malik have gained popularity online. The couple hasn’t yet discussed it, though.

A few days ago, the couple celebrated their son’s fourth birthday. Sania didn’t post any images despite Shoaib posting some family photos on her Instagram account.