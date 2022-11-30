‘Tich Button’ scores blockbuster opening at worldwide box office

The hotly-anticipated musical entertainer ‘Tich Button’ of ARY Films has finally hit the worldwide Box Office. The film marks the debut of A-list actor Urwa Hocane as a producer.

After a series of Pandemic delays, ‘Tich Button’ finally debuted in worldwide cinemas over the past weekend. The rom-com flick scored a massive debut weekend on the ticket windows across the globe.

The masala entertainer was a hot favourite among cinegoers and managed to cross the Rs 5 crore mark with the opening weekend ticket sales. Along with stellar Box Office numbers, the film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences.

About ‘Tich Button’, the multi-starrer flick is headlined by Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussain and Iman Ali.

The musical entertainer follows the story of “Kaka, a young man, who helps Saqib when he refuses to marry his cousin Shakila. As a result of this refusal, complications kick in and a pile of lies generate. As the story unfolds, Leena, a girl from Turkey enters this triangle and what follows is a story of mishaps and love.”

Alongside the main cast, the film features an ensemble supporting cast comprising of veterans Sohail Ahmed, Qavi Khan, Gul-e-Rana, Samiya Mumtaz and Noor-ul-Hassan in pivotal roles.

Urwa Hocane marks her production debut with the film, and is joined by Jerjees Seja and Farhan Saeed as co-producers. President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal is the Executive Producer.

The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, ‘Tich Button’ hit theatres on November 25.