Meera Ji spills her beauty secrets

Veteran Lollywood actor Meera Jee spills the secrets behind her everlasting youth and beauty.

In her recent appearance at a movie premiere, a media reporter asked the ‘Baaji’ star about her everlasting beauty and glowing skin, to which Meera credited her beauty and charm to ‘positive vibes’ and ‘good thoughts’.

“You are getting prettier and younger with each passing day, what is the secret?” the person questioned. Meera Jee replied saying, “It is because of positive thinking, good morals, humanity, serving mankind, helping people, and hence I get helped in return.” “I am a good human being and pure soul,” she concluded.

In an earlier interview, Meera gave out some fiery scoops as the veteran claimed that a lot of Hollywood actors are willing to date her. She went on to add, “Do you know that guy, Michele Morrone? He approached me and DM-ed me on my Instagram to date me. But I got nervous as I have never dated a guy.”

Meera Jee also mentioned that she was approached for the recent season of the Indian reality programme ‘Bigg Boss’ but she is not willing to do ‘such cheap shows’.