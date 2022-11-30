Neem Tree Press UK acquires rights for Faiqa Mansab’s the Storyteller

A for Authors Agency Ltd announced that Archna Sharma, publisher at Neem Tree Press, together with Dr Sofia Rehman, has acquired world rights for The Storyteller by Faiqa Mansab, from Annette Crossland at A for Authors Agency. Faiqa Mansab’s debut novel This House of Clay & Water was published to much critical acclaim by Penguin India in 2017. It was longlisted for Getz Pharma Fiction Prize and the German Consulate Peace Prize at the Karachi Literature Festival 2018. It has been published in Turkish by Dedalus Liber Plus. It has also been published by Liberty Books Pakistan in 2021. In 2022, USA company Blackstone Publishing acquired world audio book rights for This House of Clay & Water. A for Authors is also delighted to announce that Tarini Uppal, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House India has acquired rights for India and the subcontinent, including Pakistan, for The Storyteller, from Annette Crossland.

Archna and Sofia said, “We are delighted to have acquired The Storyteller by Faiqa Mansab from Annette Crossland. The book is a wonderful addition to our contemporary fiction list with a twist! A fusion of mystery, crime, and women’s fiction, with traditional Sufi storytelling woven in, the book’s fabulous plot takes us on a journey from small university towns in the US, to Afghanistan to Pakistan and back.”

Faiqa said. “I am thrilled that The Storyteller has found its home with Neem Tree Press UK. Archna Sharma and Sofia Rehman are two powerhouses of scholarship and refined literary taste and I could not have imagined this book in better hands. And I am absolutely giddy with joy at being published by PRHI again. Tarini Uppal is the loveliest person and the most meticulous and sophisticated editor. I am humbled by the immense love these publishers have shown for my book. Being published by all these dynamic women makes me proud, and extremely happy. I am honoured and excited to be working with them.”

Tarini said, “The Storyteller is unlike anything I have read in a very long time, the brilliant and wildly talented Faiqa Mansab has managed to pull off the impossible feat of marrying two very different genres and worlds into one unputdownable work of fiction. We could not be more delighted to be publishing her again here at Penguin Random House India. I look forward to working with Faiqa, Archna and Sofia closely to making this a book the whole world will be talking about.”

Annette said, “We are so excited to be working with the fabulous team at Neem Tree Press, whose vision for publishing Faiqa’s wonderful novel is so close to our own. We are also absolutely delighted that Penguin Random House India will be publishing The Storyteller, we look forward to working with both publishers to make this novel a huge international success.”