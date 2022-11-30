Man with rainbow flag invades pitch during World Cup match

DOHA: A man carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a T-shirt with the words “Respect for Iranian Woman” on the back invaded the pitch during a match at the Qatar World Cup on Monday. The man was on the field for about 30 seconds during the second half of the game between Portugal and Uruguay before being tackled and escorted off by security. He also had the words “Save Ukraine” on the front of his T-shirt, in reference to the war-torn nation. “We know what has happened around this World Cup… It’s a normal thing to happen,” said Portugal player Ruben Neves. “Of course, we are all with them as well. With Iran as well, with the Iranian women. So I hope it doesn’t happen, anything to the boy, because we understand his message, and I think all the world understands it as well.” The protestor was identified as Italian Mario Ferri by Italian press agency AGI. He has staged similar protests before, including at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he raised the issue of children living in poverty. Gay rights and the use of the rainbow flag have been a simmering issue at the World Cup in Qatar.