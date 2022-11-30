Man slaughters wife, three daughters in Karachi

A man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a sharp-edged tool in Karachi’s Shamsi Society, before trying to unsuccessfully stab himself to death, police said Tuesday.

The suspect remains critically injured in a hospital, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Korangi Sajid Sadozai. He added that the victims were tenants of the house where the crime was perpetrated. Police confirmed they found bloodied bodies of one older woman, 38, and three girls, 16, 12, and 10 in the house.

The victims were killed with a sharp-edged tool, he noted. The survivor, identified as Fawad, is the husband of the older woman and the father of the murdered girls. According to police, Fawad, is the prime suspect in the murders.

“The suspect, a sales manager at a private spice-selling company by profession, tried to commit suicide after killing his wife and daughters,” the police official said.

The SSP Korangi said the house was locked from the inside after the murders, “which indicates the suspect was behind the killings”.

Police have recovered a knife from the crime scene, as per SSP Korangi. The Crime Scene Unit has reached the murder site to collect evidence. The investigators are also recording statements from neighbours and other residents in the vicinity.

According to SSP Korangi, the incident is an internal matter of the family. He claimed that the suspect first killed his daughters and later his wife. He added that the police had to break into the house to get to the bodies and the injured man. Sadozai further said that while Fawad’s family lived on the first floor, his brother resided on the building’s second floor.