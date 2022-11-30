Woman police officer appointed as SHO in Railways Police

In a first, railways police have appointed its first ever woman police officer as station house officer in Lahore. Under the vision of IG railways, SP Maaz Zafar of Lahore division has appointed an officer Nausheen Kanwal as SHO of railways police station Mughalpura, Lahore.

The move is unprecedented to promote the participation of woman officers in the field posting. It will enhance the self-confidence of woman police officers and their abilities to perform in the field would also be gauged, added SP railways, Maaz Zafar.