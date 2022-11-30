Student Honored

Ms. Abeeha Rana, Student of BSc. (Hons.) Human Nutrition & Dietetics Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has honor to attend the 1st International Student Leaders Meeting at UniversitasDiponegoro, Semarang, Indonesia on Monday-Thursday, 21-24th November 2022.

There were 61 delegates from various countries of the globe to attend the event who shared their experiences to cope with the menace of the pollution around the world. The organizers of the event asked the universities around the world to delegate one student as the university representative to attend this impactful event.

Ms. Abeeha Rana, who is also Captain of Green Youth Movement Club of PMAS-AAUR, is the only student from Pakistan who was invited to attend the above-mentioned impactful event in Indonesia.

Ms. Abeeha Rana, represented Pakistan by highlighting the climate change issues and challenges being faced by the people of Pakistan and also discussed their possible solutions. She also gave a presentation on solid waste management specifically and highlighted the performance of her university by declaring it as Zero Solid Waste Campus.