SM Munir’s services will be remembered for ages: Laghari

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari expressed condolences on the sad demise of a prominent industrialist, head of United Business Group SM Muneer, and prayed for forgiveness for the deceased and patience for the family members. In his condolence statement, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari paid tribute to SM Munir’s services for the development of the business community and Industries and said Business Community has lost a well-known person. His services for country’s development will be remembered for ages. Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said that the business community has lost an asset. He has been a remarkable example of duty and service to mankind. May Allah grant SM Muneer highest place in heaven.