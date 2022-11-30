1mn workers being sent to foreign countries: Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources, Sajid Hussain Turi has said that one million Pakistani workers were being sent for employment in foreign countries.

Talking to the media at Parachinar on Tuesday, he said that besides skilled persons, youth were also being sent to Japan, Korea, Romania, Greece, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, and other countries.

The federal minister said that during visits to various countries, he had talked over the provision of honorable employment to Pakistanis. He said that particularly IT professional youth would be sent abroad for employment.

Sajid Hussain Turi said that 30,000 Pakistanis were being legalized, which would be followed by sending more Pakistanis to that country.

He said that our pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq were used to become workers in those countries, but now a formal agreement is being signed to send those youth on work permits.