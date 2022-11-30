Dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies by PTI will be irrational: Wali

The long march of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) that started from Liberty Chowk Lahore on October 28 and finally culminated at Rawalpindi on November 26 with an announcement by Imran Khan that PTI lawmakers would resign from both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies was termed immature and illogical by political and legal experts.

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) while talking to APP here on Tuseday.

PTI’s Rawalpindi public meeting where all eyes were fixed with people’s expectations for some decisive announcement regarding strengthening of democracy ended in dismay and great disappointment after Imran Khan’s again decided to turn to streets instead of adopting democratic solution to the prevailing issues of the country.

“Politicians spend an entire life to reach parliament and address problems of masses through democratic form of government instead of wasting energies in agitation politics and holding protest marches on roads frequently,” said Ikhtiar Wali Khan.

He said IK’s decision to dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies and resignations of his MPAs from Sindh and Balochistan assemblies would likely to create rift in the PTI leadership and parliamentarians besides an imminent split in the party that came with a slogan of change.

He foresaw separating ways by various PTI’s lawmakers and electable if forced by the leadership to tender resignations from provincial assemblies and there would be hardly any electable to apply for PTI ticket in the 2023 general elections.

“How PTI lawmakers would convince their voters to cast vote for them in next elections after tendering resignations without addressing their problems in next nine months besides depriving them of development budget next year,” he said, adding Imran Khan was taking the party to a closed street from where return to parliament would extremely be difficult after premature dissolution of the assemblies.

“People especially of PTI’s ideological workers were mocking Imran Khan after he failed to give the self-claimed tough time to PMLN-led government in Centre and instead announced to dissolve his own governments in KP and Punjab,” he said, adding IK’s decision was an attempt to save his face after his party was exposed in foreign funding case and his corrupt practices in Tosha Khana case by the ECP besides flopped long march.

He alleged that KP government’s helicopter was used like a “Rickshaw” by Imran Khan for political gatherings and functions for personal political gains while PTI’s flagship project of billion trees tsunami was being probed by the NAB that was big question mark on its transparency.