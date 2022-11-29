Bushra Ansari’s mother passes away

The legendary Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari’s mother, Mehmooda Bashir Khanum, passed away on Tuesday.

The Neeli Dhoop actor previously pleaded with fans to pray for her sick mother, saying it was heartbreaking to witness her in this state.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor wrote, “My beautiful mother mehmooda khanam just left us..went through a long miserable time on bed..she will meet my beloved sister sumbul…alvida mere piaree ammi jan… (sic)”.

Sumbul Shahid, Bushra’s sister, also passed away last year following a protracted battle with the coronavirus.

Bushra admitted that they never informed Sumbal’s mother of her passing, saying that they had instead informed her that Sumbal had left for San Francisco and that there were no more flights coming in as a result of the pandemic. Bushra mentioned in her order that sometimes she pretends to be Sumbal on the phone to soothe her mother.