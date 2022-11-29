Bajwa hands over Army command baton to General Asim Munir

General Asim Munir has taken the charge of the new Army Chief as the outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed him the change of command baton at an impressive ceremony held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Earlier, General Bajwa and General Asim Munir laid floral wreaths at the martyrs graves and offered prayers.

The previous military leadership also attended the change of command ceremony. Besides this, important personalities belonging to different walks of life including the media have also been invited to the ceremony.

General Asim Munir is the 17th Army Chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.