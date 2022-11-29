Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 29 November 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs161,850 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 138,760. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 126,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 146,500. Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Karachi PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Islamabad PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Peshawar PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Quetta PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Sialkot PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Attock PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Gujranwala PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Jehlum PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Multan PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Bahawalpur PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Gujrat PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Nawabshah PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Chakwal PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Hyderabad PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Nowshehra PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Sargodha PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Faisalabad PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770 Mirpur PKR 161,850 PKR 1,770