Ali Zafar opens up on when he was kidnapped

Pakistani singer, producer and actor Ali Zafar has opened up about the incident when he was kidnapped. Ali took to Instagram and wrote, “In 2009, me and Ayesha were kidnapped. We survived and don’t really talk about it. However, that did not leave the trauma that being blackmailed, bullied and harassed by someone who came to your parties, flaunted pictures with you and called you a friend did.” He added that they decided to file for damages but seeing how difficult the system makes things for you to seek justice, they decided to put things out there for people to read for themselves. He further said, “I have made a thread on Twitter where I have posted some of the documents from my evidence in court. Almost 5 years ago, I turned to our justice system, the proper and professional way, to seek justice and claim damages. After all these years, the system has not allowed us to ask all the RELEVANT questions and present all the RELEVANT evidence in court. Why?”