Kajol to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his acting debut in the Bollywood industry along with Kajol, reports.

According to the sources, “Kajol will play an emotionally strong character and will share the maximum screen time with Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has worked with Ibrahim’s father, Saif Ali Khan in films like Dillagi, Hameshaa, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and is thrilled to act with his son now in his very first film. Ibrahim has also started his prep and is readying himself to share screen space with seasoned actors like Kajol.”

Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim is all set for his debut film directed by Karan Johar which is helmed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

Reports further revealed that the upcoming emotional thriller is centred on terrorism in Kashmir. Khan’s debut film will most likely release next year.

On the work front, Kajol is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy. The film is slated to release on December 9, reports TimesNow.