Elahi dares PML-N to table no-confidence

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Monday challenged the opposition to table a no-confidence motion against him as the latter began talks on its strategy to send the provincial government packing. In a statement, the chief minister said PML-Q and PTI have a combined 191 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly, and they are enough to defeat the opposition’s moves. “When the assembly is in session, the voting on a no-confidence motion cannot take place. Similarly, a confidence vote cannot be held while the assembly is in session,” he said. CM Elahi added that the governor’s rule can also not be imposed while the assembly’s session is going on. “I will dissolve the assembly whenever Imran Khan asks me to. I stand with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and I am all ready to dissolve the assembly on his orders.” He added that the opposition is in minority and will remain there. “They do not have the guts to table the no-confidence motion. But if they still wish to, they can go ahead and table it.” Elahi said that after the former premier’s announcement at the Rawalpindi public gathering, Khan’s strategy has entered a decisive round, adding that the massive crowd proved Imran Khan’s popularity.

Earlier, former federal minister Moonis Elahi had clarified the situation regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, stating that the provincial assembly will be dissolved at the direction of former prime minister Imran Khan. Moonis Elahi had shared a post on his official Twitter account and said, “We bagged success with the blessing of Allah Almighty on July 27, when Pervaiz Elahi was elected as the Punjab Chief Minister. Since then, we are running the provincial government – on bonus – in order to keep our promises. We would dissolve the Punjab Assembly when Imran Khan asks us to.”