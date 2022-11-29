All 26 PTI MPAs from Sindh submit resignations to party

All 26 PTI MPAs from Sindh have submitted their resignations to the party’s parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday at the directives of former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan, a private TV channel reported. Khurram, while confirming the development, said that opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh is also aware of the situation and he will submit the resignations to the Sindh Assembly as soon as he instructs. In a statement, Khurram lashed out at the talks between former president Asif Ali Zardari and MQM-P leaders, saying that the MQM-P is now begging and reminding Zardari of the agreements he made with them. He said that the MQM-P will once again fail in its effort as to whom they are pleading will be removed from Sindh soon. “The facilitators of regime change have been deprived of sleep at night,” he added.

The PTI leader said that there needs to be solid reasoning behind the implementation of any agreement. However, he added, the MQM-P no longer even had the Muhajir support. “Both parties are afraid of their defeat even before the local government elections. People know that the MQM-P is supporting all the wrong policies of the coalition government,” he further said. Imran Khan – whose party is at the helm of affairs in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan – sprung the surprise card on the government at the Rawalpindi rally in an apparently proverbial ‘burn-the-boats’ decision, staking his provincial governments on a bid to trigger early elections “as the nation stands at the crossroads”.