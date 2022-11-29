Huraira’s double-century, Amin and Waheed’s tons give Northern 309-run lead

LAHORE: Mohammad Huraira’s double century and centuries by Umar Amin and Umar Waheed have given Northern a 309-run lead over Sindh at the close of day three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday. Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 296 for two in pursuit of Sindh’s first-innings score of 284 all out, Huraira and skipper Umar Amin started their innings where they left off the previous day. During the course of the morning session, the right-handed batter Huraira brought up his double-century off 217 balls, which included 31 fours and two sixes. This was Huraira’s first double ton in this edition of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Huraira was eventually dismissed for 221 off 236 balls, ending the 308-run partnership for the third wicket with Umar Amin. Umar Amin was later joined by right-handed Umar Waheed and the pair stitched 48 runs for the fourth wicket. The Northern skipper was next to return back to the hut not before scoring his fourth century of the tournament. The 33-year old struck 13 fours during his 207-ball 114 knock. Next batter to join Umar Waheed was Mubasir Khan, who was dismissed by off-spinner Aaliyan Mahmood for four runs with the Northern scorecard reading 389 for five in 87 overs. At that point of the match, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir and Umar Waheed got together and the pair knitted a 155-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

During this stand, Umar Waheed brought up his first century in the tournament. He was dismissed by Asif Mehmood after scoring 109 off 162 balls, smashing 21 boundaries. Rohail Nazir was dismissed by Aaliyan six runs shy of his second century of the tournament. His 94-run innings included seven fours and two sixes, which came off 149 balls. Northern were finally bowled out for 593 in 141 overs. For Sindh, Aaliyan and Muhammad Umar bagged four wickets apiece. Sindh – the champions of National T20 this season – will come out on Tuesday (today) to start their second innings with a deficit of 309 runs.

Brief scores (end of day three):

Sindh 284 all out, 92.5 overs (Asif Mehmood 78, Fawad Alam 61 not out, Omair Bin Yousuf 36, Saad Khan 35, Saim Ayub 29; Musa Khan 3-61, Aamir Jamal 3-76, Mubasir Khan 2-59) vs Northern 593 all out, 141 overs (Mohammad Huraira 221, Umar Amin 114, Umar Waheed 109, Rohail Nazir 94; Aaliyan Mahmood 4-96, Muhammad Umar 4-116).