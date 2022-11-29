PCB names star-studded commentary panel for Pakistan, England Tests

RAWALPINDI: Former England captains and leading broadcasters David Gower, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain will call action in the historic three-match Test series between Pakistan and England in December. While Gower has commentated in Pakistan during the HBL Pakistan Super League and the recent seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England, this will be the first instance of Atherton and Hussain touring Pakistan as broadcasters through PCB’s official partnership with Sky Sports UK. The Pakistani voices in the star-studded commentary panel are former Test cricketers Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis and Urooj Mumtaz. The three Tests will be beamed all around the globe through 27 full High-Definition cameras, including the buggy cam and complete Hawk-Eye review system. The series also sees PCB’s PitchSide Studio make a return, which will be hosted by famed presenter Zainab Abbas, providing viewers an access to insights during pre- and post-match shows; as well as during the Lunch and Tea intervals.

When the series kicks off in Rawalpindi on 1 December, it will see the two teams play each other for the first time on Pakistani soil in a Test match in 17 years and the broadcast of this much-anticipated series will be available through PTV Sports on Linear TV and ARY Zap on live-streaming within Pakistan; Etisalat (Middle-East and North Africa), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky NZ (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sony (South Asia outside Pakistan), Super Sports (Sub-Saharan Africa) and Willow TV (North America). BBC Sport (United Kingdom) and FM 106.2 (Pakistan) will be radio partners for the series.