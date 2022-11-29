Afghanistan qualify directly for 2023 ODI World Cup

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan have gained direct qualification to next year’s 50-over World Cup after their abandoned second one-day international against Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council said. The Afghans and the hosts took five Super League points each in Pallekele on Sunday, keeping the visitors in seventh place in the table and guaranteeing them at least eighth position. Hosts India and the seven highest-ranked other teams earn direct entry to the 2023 tournament. Four teams are scrapping for the last remaining direct entry spot — two-time champions West Indies, Ireland, former winners Sri Lanka, and South Africa. Sri Lanka will be hoping for a win in the final ODI of the Afghanistan tour on Wednesday to boost their chances and tie the current three-match series. Afghanistan won the first ODI by 60 runs on Friday. As well as the hosts, so far defending champions England, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh and Pakistan have also secured direct entry into next year’s tournament. The cut-off date for the final Super League standings is on May 31, 2023. The remaining nations will have to play in the qualifying matches along with five associate teams for the final two spots.