Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony today

Pakistan Army’s change of command ceremony will be held today (Tuesday), the ISPR said Monday, marking the time-honoured tradition that symbolises the seamless transition of the military leadership. Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the “baton of command” to General Asim Munir, who was chosen to lead the country’s sentinels by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on November 24. The passing of the baton from an outgoing COAS to an incoming one conveys the cardinal message to the troops the military leadership continues without a break in command. General Asim Munir will be the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army. Former military leadership will also participate in the function at GHQ. Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Arif Alvi to say his farewell as the 16th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the President’s House. The meeting was held in an amiable atmosphere where President Alvi paid tribute to Gen Bajwa for his exceptional services to the nation as the leader of the defenders of the country against all external as well as internal threats. President also wished the outgoing commander of the armed forces all the best for the future. Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a luncheon in honour of General Bajwa.